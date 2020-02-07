Global  

Read the Preliminary N.T.S.B. Report About the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Federal investigators released their first written report about the crash near Calabasas, Calif., that killed the retired Los Angeles Lakers star and eight others.
Aviation expert weighs in on deadly helicopter crash [Video]Aviation expert weighs in on deadly helicopter crash

No evidence of outward engine failure in crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

NTSB's Preliminary Report Shows No Signs Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash [Video]NTSB's Preliminary Report Shows No Signs Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

There's new information on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. A preliminary report by the NTSB now reveals the wreckage shows no signs the helicopter had an engine failure;..

No sign of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Federal investigators appear to be ruling out engine failure nearly two weeks after a helicopter crashed, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. A...
No signs of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

A US investigation has reinforced the notion the pilot in the helicopter crash which killed basketball star Kobe Bryant and eight others had become disoriented.
