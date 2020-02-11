Global  

Justice Dept. Sues Over Sanctuary Laws in California, N.J. and Seattle

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The suits were an escalation of the Trump administration’s fight against laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
