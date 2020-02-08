Global  

Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's presidential primary election Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party's chaotic 2020 nomination fight. (Feb. 11)
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary 01:41

 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.

Pete Buttigieg talks issues with NewsChannel 5 [Video]Pete Buttigieg talks issues with NewsChannel 5

After Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary, Pete Buttigieg has the most delegates so far for primary season, leading Sanders by one. Pete Buttigieg joined NC5 by satellite, Wednesday morning.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville

New Hampshire voter calls out MSNBC over Sanders [Video]New Hampshire voter calls out MSNBC over Sanders

A voter in New Hampshire slams MSNBC&apos;s reporting on Sen. Bernie Sanders

Credit: Rumble


Recent related news from verified sources

Candidates Gang Up On Bernie Sanders, Medicare-For-All During Pre-New Hampshire Debate

Candidates Gang Up On Bernie Sanders, Medicare-For-All Ahead Of New Hampshire Primary
Daily Caller Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News

Bernie Sanders' Rise Sparks Re-Evaluation by Detractors on Wall Street

Wall Street has little use for Bernie Sanders. Yet the market’s been calm as he climbed in the national polls, notching a win in the New Hampshire primary --...
Newsmax


