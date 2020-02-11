Global  

DOJ reversal in Roger Stone case sparks outrage

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A surprising reversal in the criminal case of President Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone has sparked outrage and accusations of interference. Four career prosecutors withdrew from Stone’s case after the DOJ rejected their sentencing recommendation. Trump has strongly criticized the prosecutors in the past. Jeff Pegues reports on the latest reactions from within the Justice Department.
 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

