Jury finds Chinese national not guilty of trespassing Mar-a-Lago: 'An honest mistake'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
When Jing Lu walked on to Mar-a-Lago property to take photos, it was "an honest mistake," a jury concluded.
 
Jury finds Mar-a-lago intruder not guilty of trespassing

WEST PALM BEACH (AP) — A Florida jury on Wednesday found a Chinese woman not guilty of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s part time residence in Palm...
Seattle Times

Florida jury finds Mar-a-Lago intruder not guilty of trespassing

A Florida jury acquitted a Chinese woman Wednesday of trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after she testified she didn't understand a...
FOXNews.com


