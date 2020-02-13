You Might Like

Tweets about this Acquitted Forever Snopes Issues Correction For Fact Check Of Tucker Carlson And New Immigration Bill https://t.co/RYVs6RSLeK via @dailycaller 45 seconds ago jason RT @alx: Snopes Issues Rare Correction: “Carlson noted the bill, if passed, would “protect criminals from deportation.” Snopes originally… 2 minutes ago PDBR RT @Bluepopcorn8: Snopes Issues Correction For Fact Check Of Tucker Carlson And New Immigration Bill https://t.co/97WZPN88ib via @dailycall… 7 minutes ago God's girl158 (K) Snopes Issues Correction For Fact Check Of Tucker Carlson And New Immigration Bill https://t.co/54HRhpSw18 via @dailycaller 10 minutes ago Jan Frye Snopes Issues Correction For Fact Check Of Tucker Carlson And New Immigration Bill https://t.co/rz4HXpmnxk via @dailycaller 11 minutes ago Richard Varady RT @Wil_Johnson1: Snopes Issues Correction On Fact Check Of Tucker Carlson And Immigration https://t.co/WZD6yc3Dso via @dailycaller 15 minutes ago L. Young Snopes Issues Correction For Fact Check Of Tucker Carlson And New Immigration Bill | The Daily Caller https://t.co/9HokxOmia7 16 minutes ago Calm Down! Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: Snopes Issues Correction For Fact Check Of Tucker Carlson And New… https://t.co/40Ti6eo4Vw 21 minutes ago