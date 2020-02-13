Global  

Strangers surprise 104-year-old Marine with thousands of Valentine's Day cards

CBS News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The daughter of a 104-year-old World War II veteran went on social media to ask if people would send her father 104 Valentine's Day cards. But he ended up getting thousands more. John Blackstone explains.
News video: Local Girl Battling Organ Rejection After Multiple Organ Transplant Asks For Valentine's Day

Local Girl Battling Organ Rejection After Multiple Organ Transplant Asks For Valentine's Day 03:25

 A 12-year-old girl from Ellwood City is asking for Valentine's Day cards as she battles organ rejection after a multiple organ transplant; KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

