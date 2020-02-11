Valentine's Day Vacant Lot Sales in New Jersey Didn't Go As Planned
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Five years ago, Newark, N.J., gave a valentine to residents: a building lot for a $1,000. It was a nice idea, but only a handful of the people awarded those lots were able to build.
