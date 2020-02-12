Global  

Border Patrol Will Deploy Elite SWAT Agents to Sanctuary Cities

NYTimes.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Agents from a special tactical team that normally confronts smugglers on the border are being sent to sanctuary cities across the country.
 Authorities reported Mexican law enforcement or military were involved in a shootout with gunmen across the Rio Grande last Friday.

Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents [Video]Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents

Some Chicago communities are on alert after news the Trump administration is sending border patrol agents to so=called sanctuary cities like Chicago to arrest undocumented immigrants. 

As Border Patrol Deploys To Sanctuary Cities Like Boston, Democrats Speak Out [Video]As Border Patrol Deploys To Sanctuary Cities Like Boston, Democrats Speak Out

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton spoke to local leaders about President Trump's move.

Border Patrol Will Deploy Tactical Units to Sanctuary Cities

Agents from an elite unit, the equivalent of a Border Patrol SWAT team, are being sent to sanctuary cities across the country.
US border agents to pursue migrants in ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents who normally patrol the U.S. border will be deployed to “sanctuary” cities across the country that are hindering stepped...
