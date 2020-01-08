Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Let Me Finish’: Fox News Debate Over Michael Bloomberg Gets Out Of Hand

‘Let Me Finish’: Fox News Debate Over Michael Bloomberg Gets Out Of Hand

Daily Caller Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
'If you don’t have anything to say that’s fact-based'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sarah Sanders’ Ironic Attack Against Michael Bloomberg

Sarah Sanders’ Ironic Attack Against Michael Bloomberg 01:15

 The former White House press secretary said Michael Bloomberg’s record and language are “offensive and atrocious.” But Sanders’ point contradicted the problems of her own former boss, President Donald Trump.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl [Video]Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Outnumbered Pans Bloomberg Over Stop & Frisk Audio: ‘You’re in Really Big Trouble’ When Your Response is That Trump is Worse

Fox News' Outnumbered panel slammed *Michael Bloomberg* over the resurfaced audio of the former New York City mayor defending stop & frisk police practices.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dian5

Dian ‘Let Me Finish’: Fox News Debate Over Michael Bloomberg Gets Out Of Hand https://t.co/1JWh202bQt For the latest U… https://t.co/Ik04H7rte8 57 minutes ago

kjclt1

K J RT @Chris_1791: ‘Let Me Finish’: Fox News Debate Over Michael Bloomberg Gets Out Of Hand https://t.co/CkV61olkir #DCExclusivesOriginalRepor… 2 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 ‘Let Me Finish’: Fox News Debate Over Michael Bloomberg Gets Out Of Hand https://t.co/CkV61olkir… https://t.co/67Y0wwg3Jq 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.