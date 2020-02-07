Global  

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly made secret visit to Stanford

SFGate Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly made a quiet visit to Stanford on Tuesday, consulting with some of university's academics on a future project.
 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly laid off their 15-person team. According to Business Insider, the pair are closing their Buckingham Palace office. While a few of their Buckingham Palace office staff may be reabsorbed into the royal household, most are negotiating severance packages....

CNN reports that Prince Harry and wife Meghan are closing their office at Buckingham Palace, after stepping back from their royal roles as senior members of the royal family.

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumoured surprise visit to Stanford University, where they supposedly spoke about a new charitable foundation they’re planning to..

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will skip Prince Andrew's birthday, royal source claims: 'It's an open secret'

Prince Andrew will be turning the big 6-0 on Feb. 19 but there are two royal guests who will be noticeably absent from the royal family get-together.
FOXNews.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are looking at houses' in Los Angeles, pal claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will be soaking up the sun this summer at the Duchess of Sussex’s hometown.
FOXNews.com


