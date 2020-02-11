How Michael Bloomberg laid the groundwork for his 2020 campaign
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Democratic presidential candidates are turning their attention to Michael Bloomberg just days before the Nevada caucus, critcizing both his spending and his past policies. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has more on why Democrats are angry, and New York Times reporter Nicholas Kulish joined "CBSN AM" to break down how Bloomberg's philanthropic past paved the way to his 2020 campaign.
After U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign paid popular Instagram accounts to post memes, parent company Facebook changed its rules to allow politicians to use branded content. Lisa Bernhard has more.