What The Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Filing Means For Pending Lawsuits

NPR Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with attorney Gilion Dumas about what the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy filing means for the child sex abuse lawsuits currently pending against the organization.
News video: Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits 02:58

 Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth...
Seattle Times

Boy Scouts' chapter 11 filing won't end Louisville scouts

Local Boy Scouts leaders have one overriding message as they field questions about the recent bankruptcy filing of the group's national entity: Their local...
bizjournals

