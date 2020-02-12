George Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg for $265M, accuses them of attempting to garner black votes by defaming him
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () George Zimmerman, the onetime neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Florida, is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for $265 million, claiming both 2020 Democratic presidential candidates defamed him in an attempt to "garner votes in the black community."