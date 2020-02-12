Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > George Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg for $265M, accuses them of attempting to garner black votes by defaming him

George Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg for $265M, accuses them of attempting to garner black votes by defaming him

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
George Zimmerman, the onetime neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Florida, is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for $265 million, claiming both 2020 Democratic presidential candidates defamed him in an attempt to "garner votes in the black community."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jack and Warren Rush to Help Runaways [Video]Jack and Warren Rush to Help Runaways

Jack (Grey Damon) and Warren (Jason George) attempt to help an injured runaway who was looking out for his foster siblings, striking a chord with Jack. From Season 3, Episode 4 - 'House Where Nobody..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:23Published

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary [Video]Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary The Vermont Senator claimed a victory in the nation's first primary leading up to November's presidential election. Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

George Zimmerman Sues Warren and Buttigieg for Defamation, Accuses Both of ‘Race-Baiting’

Read the rest of this entry »
Mediaite

George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over tweets honouring Trayvon Martin

Acquitted Florida watchman claims presidential candidates falsely connected him to gun violence in shooting death of unarmed black teenager
Independent


Tweets about this

AW21C

AW21C RT @smalltownandrew: George Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg for $265M, accuses them of attempting to garner black votes by defaming him G… 11 seconds ago

KymNorton55

Kim Norton RT @waltsimsjr: George Zimmerman sues Warren and Buttigieg, claims they branded him as racist in Trayvon Martin tribute to garner black vot… 30 seconds ago

CButterfly14

CaramelButterfly🦋🦋 I've said it before. This dude is legit on my people I LOATHE list George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg and Elizab… https://t.co/fyVn1PtqhO 37 seconds ago

Karen14254569

Karen RT @HYVEE7: Well well well - -George Zimmerman sues Warren -Buttigieg for $265M -Accuses them of attempting to garner black votes by de… 59 seconds ago

Atuiolosega

Adele Tuiolosega RT @Atuiolosega: George Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg for $265M, accuses them of attempting to garner black votes by defaming him https… 1 minute ago

kchinelly

Kristine RT @Rickster_75: George Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg for $265M, accuses them of attempting to garner black votes by defaming him https:… 1 minute ago

KimAust54786568

Kim Gavin Austin, M.Ed (2) George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over tweets honouring Trayvon Martin https://t.co/uk0fmisRv6 1 minute ago

BIZPACReview

Conservative News George Zimmerman sues Warren and Buttigieg for millions over Trayvon Martin b’day tweets https://t.co/WtYFOSdfAE 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.