Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)

Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband Edwin Arroyave, according to TMZ. The rapper was 20 years old.



The Los Angeles Police Department did not identify the victim but confirmed to TheWrap that a shooting occurred at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday morning at the 2000 block of Hercules Drive near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Hollywood Blvd. An unknown number of suspects entered the residence and shot an unidentified African American male in his 20s.



The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead Wednesday. It is not yet known whether the shooting was gang-related. A homicide investigation is ongoing.



*Also Read:* Charles Portis, 'True Grit' Novelist, Dies at 86



TMZ also reports that the Arroyave residence may have been rented to the rapper as an Airbnb.



Reps for the Arroyaves did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since Season 8. Season 10 of the reality TV show is currently in production.



She is the daughter of legendary rocker John Mellencamp. She is married to Edwin Arroyave, who is CEO of the home security company Skyline Security.



The rapper, whose birth name is Bashar Jackson, was arrested last month at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and charged with transporting a stolen vehicle, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.



Lawrence Yee contributed to this report.



