Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Amie Harwick Cause of Death Released by LA County Coroner

Amie Harwick Cause of Death Released by LA County Coroner

The Wrap Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Amie Harwick Cause of Death Released by LA County CoronerThe Los Angeles County coroner’s office released the cause of Amie Harwick’s death on Tuesday, ruling the incident a homicide.

According to the report, the 38-year-old sex and family therapist died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso. Police said earlier in the week that Harwick suffered injuries consistent with a fall early Saturday and took her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, into custody on suspicion of murder.

Harwick was found sometime after 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning when police responded to a radio call about a woman screaming in the Hollywood Hills area. She was found unresponsive and “gravely injured” beneath a third-floor balcony, police said.

*Also Read:* 'The Price Is Right' Cancels Tapings Following Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee

According to investigators, Harwick had recently “expressed fear” about a former boyfriend and previously filed a restraining order which had since expired. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the district attorney for filing consideration on Wednesday.

Harwick, well-known as a Hollywood-based family and sex therapist, appeared in the 2015 documentary “Addicted to Sexting.” She was previously engaged to “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey in 2018, though the engagement ended later that year. “The Price Is Right” has canceled tapings for the remainder of the week.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Wendy Williams Under Fire for Appearing to Make Light of Amie Harwick's Death

Amie Harwick, Sex Therapist and Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee, Killed in Hollywood Hills Home at 38

'The Price Is Right' Cancels Tapings Following Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick 01:04

 Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick The 'Price Is Right' host released a statement to 'PEOPLE' after his former fiancée was killed on Saturday. Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE' Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE' Harwick was killed following a fall from a balcony after an alleged attack...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2-Year-Old Boy's Death Remains A Mystery [Video]2-Year-Old Boy's Death Remains A Mystery

A 2-year-old boy named James died in October, and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office can't pinpoint a cause. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, James' case currently falls under the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:36Published

'I still feel like it had something to do with THC vaping:' UWM teen's cause of death 'undetermined' [Video]'I still feel like it had something to do with THC vaping:' UWM teen's cause of death 'undetermined'

A Walworth County family is looking for answers after the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death of 19-year-old Logan Tomasello as an "undetermined" cause.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drew Carey's ex-fiancee Amie Harwick's cause of death revealed

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner revealed the cause of death of Dr. Amie Harwick, a family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comic and "The Price Is Right" host...
FOXNews.com

Caroline Flack's Cause of Death Revealed

Just four days after her tragic passing, Caroline Flack's cause of death has been confirmed. According to the coroner, the former Love Island host died by...
E! Online


Tweets about this

swirlinglake

jackie carolle Amie Harwick's Cause of Death Revealed as Coroner Rules Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Died in a Homicide https://t.co/HVDVyMSDYS 7 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @MSNca: Amie Harwick's Cause of Death Revealed as Coroner Rules Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Died in a Homicide https://t.co/qhQUrpTNR5 30 minutes ago

Patrick82177605

Patrick Henry Drew Carey's ex-fiancee Amie Harwick's cause of death revealed Making bail only to be found dead ! Kinda ironic !… https://t.co/SFXfyHralI 41 minutes ago

MSNca

MSN Canada Amie Harwick's Cause of Death Revealed as Coroner Rules Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Died in a Homicide https://t.co/qhQUrpTNR5 43 minutes ago

LorenaAshcroft

Lorena Covfefe♡♡♡ #MAGA Amie Harwick's cause of death revealed: https://t.co/yCXkcC3HVf via @AOL #Murder in #Hollywood 1 hour ago

Julzangell

🍁 Julz 🍁 ‏ Coroner reveals Amie Harwick's cause of death https://t.co/UIXCFB9Hbx 2 hours ago

Kathalyn1

Kathy Howard🖤🖤🖤🖤 RT @people: Amie Harwick's Cause of Death Revealed as Coroner Rules Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Died in a Homicide https://t.co/1Nb59Uc5wV 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: The cause of Amie Harwick's death, ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, has been officially revealed. #RIP https://t.co/IseOx3G2yN 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.