Amie Harwick Cause of Death Released by LA County Coroner

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office released the cause of Amie Harwick’s death on Tuesday, ruling the incident a homicide.



According to the report, the 38-year-old sex and family therapist died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso. Police said earlier in the week that Harwick suffered injuries consistent with a fall early Saturday and took her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, into custody on suspicion of murder.



Harwick was found sometime after 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning when police responded to a radio call about a woman screaming in the Hollywood Hills area. She was found unresponsive and “gravely injured” beneath a third-floor balcony, police said.



*Also Read:* 'The Price Is Right' Cancels Tapings Following Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee



According to investigators, Harwick had recently “expressed fear” about a former boyfriend and previously filed a restraining order which had since expired. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the district attorney for filing consideration on Wednesday.



Harwick, well-known as a Hollywood-based family and sex therapist, appeared in the 2015 documentary “Addicted to Sexting.” She was previously engaged to “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey in 2018, though the engagement ended later that year. “The Price Is Right” has canceled tapings for the remainder of the week.



