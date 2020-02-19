Global  

George Zimmerman files lawsuit against Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for defamation

Thursday, 20 February 2020
George Zimmerman is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg and seeks a damages award of $265 million.
 
News video: George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg 01:21

 Zimmerman, who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in 2012, has also sued Martin&apos;s family and others for alleged defamation and malicious prosecution.

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate [Video]Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation [Video]George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman,..

George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete ButtigiegWatch VideoGeorge Zimmerman is heading back to court with another hefty lawsuit: He is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete...
George Zimmerman Seeks $265 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

Acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012, George Zimmerman is seeking $265 million in a defamation lawsuit against two Democratic presidential...
