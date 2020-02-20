Global  

‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer: Aaron Paul and Dolores Are Teaming Up to ‘Kill Everyone’ (Video)

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Bring yourselves back online, “Westworld” fans: The trailer for the third season of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s HBO sci-fi series has finally dropped.

In the 2-minute, 50-second video Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is out in the real world, where she encounters a man named Caleb (played by series newcomer Aaron Paul) and quickly brings him over to her side in the battle between the humans and the Hosts. Her plan if things don’t go their way? “Kill everyone.”

And based on the fact that Vincent Cassel’s unnamed character (also new to the world of “Westworld,” and described by HBO as a “villain”) tells Maeve (Thandie Newton) he wants her to kill Dolores, well, it seems like these two Hosts are going to find themselves in a battle to the death, a standoff that’s teased at the 2:25 mark.

*Also Read:* 'Westworld' Season 3 Finally Gets Premiere Date From HBO

Watch the trailer, which is set to a cover of Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” performed by “Westworld” composer Ramin Djawadi, above.

“Westworld” Season 3 will premiere Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c — almost a full two years after Season 2 launched in April 2018. As TheWrap exclusively reported, this season will consist of eight episodes, making it shorter than the first two.

Returning cast members for Season 3 include Wood as Dolores, Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

*Also Read:* 'Westworld' Season 3: Katja Herbers Says 'Infinite Copies' of Her Character 'Could Be Brought Back'

Newcomers for the third installment are Paul (“Breaking Bad,” “Bojack Horseman”), Cassel (“Black Swan”), Lena Waithe (HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Master of None”), Scott Mescudi (HBO’s upcoming “We Are Who We Are”), Marshawn Lynch (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), John Gallagher Jr. (HBO’s “The Newsroom” and “Olive Kitteridge”), Michael Ealy (“Stumptown”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”).

“Westworld” was created by Nolan and Joy, who executive produce along with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson and Denise Thé.

The series, based on the film written by Michael Crichton, hails from Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films and Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Westworld” Season 3 premieres March 15 at 9/8c on HBO.

