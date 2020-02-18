Global  

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses, Strengthening His Primary Lead

NYTimes.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
His triumph will provide a burst of momentum that may make it difficult for the still-fractured moderate wing of the Democratic Party to slow his march to the nomination.
News video: Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses 01:08

 Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses According to AP, the Vermont Senator won a wide diversity of Nevada county delegates. Sanders has now solidified his lead as the Democrats’ national front-runner. He addressed a crowd of supporters, saying, "when we come together there is nothing we can’t...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders wins Nevada Caucuses [Video]Sanders wins Nevada Caucuses

Bernie Sanders has won the caucuses in Nevada, cementing his status as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published

Sanders wins Nevada primary [Video]Sanders wins Nevada primary

Bernie Sanders has won Nevada’s Democratic primary election and pulled further away from his moderate rivals after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. The 78-year-old, a self-described..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC Melts Down As Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses

Democratic infighting
Daily Caller

Bernie Sanders looking like favorite to win Dems' Nevada caucus

Jackpot for Bernie? Advisers for rival campaigns tell Politico they see little chance of keeping Bernie Sanders from winning Nevada's Democratic caucuses on...
Newsday

