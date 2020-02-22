Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results

Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg congratulated Sanders on his showing at the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, but also stressed that Sanders brings polarization and division. (Feb. 22)
Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada.
On Saturday, early returns put the Vermont Senator in first place, Biden in second, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third, and Elizabeth Warren in fourth place.
Fox News projected...