Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg congratulated Sanders on his showing at the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, but also stressed that Sanders brings polarization and division. (Feb. 22)
 
News video: Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada

Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada 00:29

 Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada. On Saturday, early returns put the Vermont Senator in first place, Biden in second, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third, and Elizabeth Warren in fourth place. Fox News projected...

