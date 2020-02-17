Global  

How to watch the Kobe Bryant memorial on February 24

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together, " Vanessa Bryant wrote in an Instagram post announcing the memorial.
News video: Stay Away: Kobe Bryant Fans Without Memorial Tickets Urged To Watch From Home

Stay Away: Kobe Bryant Fans Without Memorial Tickets Urged To Watch From Home 03:08

 Staples Center President Lee Zeidman said that the memorial will not be broadcast on any of the outdoor screens at Staples Center. Dave Lopez reports.

Stockton Kobe Bryant Mural [Video]Stockton Kobe Bryant Mural

A memorial mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been put up in Stockton.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:53Published

Los Angeles Officials Give Update on Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial [Video]Los Angeles Officials Give Update on Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial

Officials announced street closures expected in downtown Los Angeles for Monday`s public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center, encouraging those without tickets to stay away from the..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:41Published


Kobe Bryant's memorial service: Here's what you need to know

*Washington. D.C.:* The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in the fatal Calabasas helicopter crash will be held...
Mid-Day

Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial Set for February 24: All the Details

A limited number of Kobe Bryant supporters will be able to attend his celebration of life, the NBA announced Friday. As E! News previously reported, a public...
E! Online

