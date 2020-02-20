Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election Sunday. Williamson, a self-help author, said Sanders is leading the political revolution that has come as a result of blowback toward “capitalism without conscience” and “corporate elites” in a statement. She made an unexpected stop at Sanders’s […]
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign. Produced by Jonah Green.