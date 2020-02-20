Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’

Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’

Daily Caller Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election Sunday. Williamson, a self-help author, said Sanders is leading the political revolution that has come as a result of blowback toward “capitalism without conscience” and “corporate elites” in a statement. She made an unexpected stop at Sanders’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign

Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign 01:54

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign. Produced by Jonah Green.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Primary Caucuses [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Primary Caucuses

Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses. Nadia Romero reports from Las Vegas with more information on the early results.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:55Published

Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada [Video]Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada

Polling agency Edison Research reported Sen. Bernie Sanders received a boost in the Nevada Democratic caucus. The research said the initial support comes from Latinos, union families and white..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Quickly Destroys Bernie Sanders’ ‘Revolution’ at Nevada Debate

Elizabeth Warren is getting attention for obliterating Mike Bloomberg at Wednesday night's debate, but few are talking about how quickly she disposed of Bernie...
Mediaite

Former 2020 Democratic candidate Williamson endorses Sanders' presidential bid

Marianne Williamson, who made an unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has thrown her support behind former rival Bernie Sanders,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CO2Buildup

David Fisher #Bernie2020 @johncusack @1Birdie4Sanders @meaganmday As in 2016 Marianne Williamson endorses #Bernie in 2020!! https://t.co/AvZG2KcCbv 25 seconds ago

EricBIsPresidnt

¡¡ZeroDollarThrill!! RT @meaganmday: Bernie Sanders has a portrait of Eugene Debs in his office. He also has a sword from Ross Perot. When Marianne Williamson d… 34 seconds ago

xareena_s

Xareena_s RT @EmmaKinery: “Surprise guest” and native Texan Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders for president at his rally in Austin, TX http… 36 seconds ago

NambiarVin

Bernie Sanders is the unity candidate 🌹 RT @theBerniePost: Former presidential candidate, author and activist Marianne Williamson has just announced her endorsement of Bernie Sand… 46 seconds ago

ranumpowerplay

Brian Joseph Ranum RT @Washington_Ins: Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders At Sanders Rally In Texas. https://t.co/zpsUS7U9H6 57 seconds ago

mgmeisch

Mary Meisch RT @dcexaminer: Former candidate @MarWilliamson feels the Bern. https://t.co/IXV3Y4HNtT 58 seconds ago

calicobayfarm

Meg Caprino 🆘 RT @wedonopeneyes: “Show me your friends and I’ll tell you what you are”. Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie, Bernie not only brought her… 2 minutes ago

Crowl3y6

Lucy RT @axios: NEW: Marianne Williamson endorsed Bernie Sanders during a surprise appearance at his rally in Austin. https://t.co/ccsoIIrRye 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.