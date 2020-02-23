B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara “B.” Smith, one of the nation’s top black models who went on to open restaurants, launch a successful home products line and write cookbooks, has died at her Long Island home at age 70 after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Smith’s family announced on social media that she died Saturday […]

