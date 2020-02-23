Global  

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara “B.” Smith, one of the nation’s top black models who went on to open restaurants, launch a successful home products line and write cookbooks, has died at her Long Island home at age 70 after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Smith’s family announced on social media that she died Saturday […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Celebrated New York Restaurateur B. Smith Dead At 70

Celebrated New York Restaurateur B. Smith Dead At 70 02:31

 B. Smith was a legendary lifestyle icon. On Sunday, her husband of 27 years, Dan Gasby, announced the passing of his beloved wife, saying she died peacefully at their home on Long Island on Saturday night. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez looks back on her career.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

B. Smith 1949-2020 [Video]B. Smith 1949-2020

Iconic fashion model and celebrated New York restaurateur B. Smith died Saturday night at the age of 70. Smith fought a long battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez looks back..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published

Businesswoman, Model and TV Personality B. Smith Dies at 70 [Video]Businesswoman, Model and TV Personality B. Smith Dies at 70

B. Smith has died after struggling with Alzheimer’s. She was 70 years old.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lifestyle Guru B. Smith Dead at 70 of Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease

B. Smith, a groundbreaking model, restaurant owner and lifestyle guru, died Saturday night ... according to her husband. Dan Gasby announced her death, saying,...
TMZ.com

B. Smith, model turned restaurateur and lifestyle guru, has died

Smith died Saturday night after battling early onset Alzheimer's disease​, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.
CBS News


