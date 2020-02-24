Harvey Weinstein Taken to Hospital for Chest Pains Following Guilty Verdict

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital Monday after complaining of chest pains, CNN reports, just hours after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act by a Manhattan jury.



Weinstein was remanded into custody after the verdict was handed down but was transferred to Bellevue Hospital instead of his original destination of Rikers Island, Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, told CNN’s Chloe Melas. He was ordered into custody until his sentencing on March 11. A representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



Weinstein could face up to 29 years in prison and it is expected his defense team will appeal the verdict soon.



*Also Read:* Annabella Sciorra Responds to Weinstein Guilty Verdict After 'Painful but Necessary' Testimony



The jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann and a criminal sexual act of Miriam Haley (née Mimi Haleyi) Monday. However, the panel found him not guilty of two of the most serious charges — predatory sexual assault against Haley, Mann and “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra — and the first-degree rape of Mann.



Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead attorney, said she was “disappointed” by the verdict and vowed to appeal. “We knew we came in and we were down 35-0 on the day that we started this trial,” she said. “Harvey is unbelievably strong. He took it like a man. He knows that we will continue to fight for him and knows that this is not over.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Annabella Sciorra Responds to Weinstein Guilty Verdict After 'Painful but Necessary' Testimony



Hollywood Stars Celebrate Harvey Weinstein Conviction, Praise 'Brave Women Who Testified'



Time's Up, #MeToo Movement Hail Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict: 'New Era of Justice' 👓 View full article

