Harvey Weinstein Taken to Hospital for Chest Pains Following Guilty Verdict

The Wrap Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital Monday after complaining of chest pains, CNN reports, just hours after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act by a Manhattan jury.

Weinstein was remanded into custody after the verdict was handed down but was transferred to Bellevue Hospital instead of his original destination of Rikers Island, Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, told CNN’s Chloe Melas. He was ordered into custody until his sentencing on March 11. A representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Weinstein could face up to 29 years in prison and it is expected his defense team will appeal the verdict soon.

*Also Read:* Annabella Sciorra Responds to Weinstein Guilty Verdict After 'Painful but Necessary' Testimony

The jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann and a criminal sexual act of Miriam Haley (née Mimi Haleyi) Monday. However, the panel found him not guilty of two of the most serious charges — predatory sexual assault against Haley, Mann and “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra — and the first-degree rape of Mann.

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead attorney, said she was “disappointed” by the verdict and vowed to appeal. “We knew we came in and we were down 35-0 on the day that we started this trial,” she said. “Harvey is unbelievably strong. He took it like a man. He knows that we will continue to fight for him and knows that this is not over.”

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Weinstein Taken To Bellevue Complaining Of Chest Pains

Weinstein Taken To Bellevue Complaining Of Chest Pains 03:08

 Convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is being treated at the Rikers Ward of Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains not long after the verdict was read in his case on Monday. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports

