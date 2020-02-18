Global  

Eye Opener: Democrats hammer Sanders ahead of debate

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders' comments on Fidel Castro are under fire ahead of the Democratic debate in South Carolina Tuesday night. Also, Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of sexual assault and rape. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
