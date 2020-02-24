Global  

'Leaning Tower of Dallas' remains standing after hundreds of wrecking ball blows

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” – an 11-story building that went viral, and has been compared to Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa after surviving its first demolition attempt – still remained standing Tuesday despite crews’ best efforts to implode the building.
News video: Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow

Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow 02:35

 Armed with a wrecking ball, demolition crews chipped away at what’s become the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” for hours Monday, but it’s still standing.

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is making its last stand Monday morning, before crews tear down the remains of the demolition project.

'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Defies Wrecking Ball

Last week the tower failed to implode when explosives were used. After hundreds of blows, the wrecking ball also failed to take down the tower. The demolition...
NPR

WATCH: Crews Try to Knock Down a ‘Leaning Tower’ in Dallas, But the Tiny Wrecking Ball Can’t Make a Dent

WATCH: Crews Try to Knock Down a ‘Leaning Tower’ in Dallas, But the Tiny Wrecking Ball Can’t Make a DentThe term "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born on Sunday after a large yet tilted portion of a Dallas building survived a demolition attempt. 
Mediaite

