Supreme Court Rules Border Patrol Agents Who Shoot Foreign Nationals Can't Be Sued

NPR Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled Tuesday that families of noncitizens shot by federal agents on foreign territory have no constitutional right to sue for damages in U.S. courts.
Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting

A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Border Patrol agent who faced a lawsuit from parents of a Mexican child he killed in a June...
FOXNews.com

Supreme Court rules parents can't sue US border patrol agent who shot dead teenage son in Mexico

The court's five conservative justices held that the parents could not use American courts to sue the American agent who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in...
Independent

