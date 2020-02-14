Global  

Facebook Bans Ads Pushing Fake Coronavirus Cures

The Wrap Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Facebook Bans Ads Pushing Fake Coronavirus CuresFacebook on Wednesday said it is removing any ads claiming to offer a cure for coronavirus, the deadly virus that has killed several thousand people in recent weeks and affected thousands of others.

A rep for the company expanded on when Facebook would take action against ads referencing coronavirus:

“In the weeks after the World Health Organization’s declared a public health emergency, Facebook is working to support their work in multiple ways,” the rep said, “including taking steps to stop ads for products that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention. For example, ads with claims like face masks are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus will not be allowed.”

*Also Read:* Michael Bloomberg Has Spent 6 Times As Much as Trump, Democratic Candidates on Facebook Ads This Year

The Facebook rep did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on how many ads have been removed for violating its policy on misleading coronavirus claims.

Globally, more than 80,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, according to The New York Times, and nearly 3,000 people have died because of it. Outbreaks in Italy, Iran and South Korea this week have exacerbated fears the virus is continuing to spread. Those fears have also contributed to a stock market decline in the last few days.

Facebook’s stock, for instance, has dropped from about $215 to $199 per share in the last five days.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Affecting Facebook's Business [Video]Coronavirus Affecting Facebook's Business

REUTERS/Erin Scott Like many companies, Facebook's business has been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Its supply chain for hardware has been disrupted, and it cancelled a conference it was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Professor expresses concerns over coronavirus [Video]Professor expresses concerns over coronavirus

Speaking to Channel 4 News for a special programme on the coronavirus, Professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London expresses his concerns over the virus, saying: "This probably concerns me the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook to ban misleading ads about coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would ban advertisements referring to any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of...
Reuters

Facebook to prohibit deceptive ads about coronavirus

Social media platform says it'll stop companies from touting so-called cures or preventions for the deadly disease.
CBS News

