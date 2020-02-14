Facebook Bans Ads Pushing Fake Coronavirus Cures

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Facebook on Wednesday said it is removing any ads claiming to offer a cure for coronavirus, the deadly virus that has killed several thousand people in recent weeks and affected thousands of others.



A rep for the company expanded on when Facebook would take action against ads referencing coronavirus:



“In the weeks after the World Health Organization’s declared a public health emergency, Facebook is working to support their work in multiple ways,” the rep said, “including taking steps to stop ads for products that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention. For example, ads with claims like face masks are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus will not be allowed.”



*Also Read:* Michael Bloomberg Has Spent 6 Times As Much as Trump, Democratic Candidates on Facebook Ads This Year



The Facebook rep did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on how many ads have been removed for violating its policy on misleading coronavirus claims.



Globally, more than 80,000



Facebook’s stock, for instance, has dropped from about $215 to $199 per share in the last five days.



