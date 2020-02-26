Global  

What We Know About the Molson Coors Shooting in Milwaukee

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The gunman and the five people he killed were all employees of the brewery.
News video: What we know about the Molson Coors shooter

What we know about the Molson Coors shooter 01:59

 At this moment, this is what we've learned about the person who shot and killed five people at Molson Coors.

Shooter Goes On Rampage At Molson Coors Plant In Milwaukee

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Multiple People Dead After Shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company [Video]Multiple People Dead After Shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company

Multiple People Dead After Shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company Police say a 51-year-old gunman killed five co-workers at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee on Feb. 26. According to ‘The New..

Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. The dead...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Zee NewsUSATODAY.comDelawareonlineNPRNewsyCBS 2bizjournals

Molson Coors CEO says shooter was 'active employee', closes Milwaukee operations for remainder of week

Molson Coors Beverage Co. CEO Gavin Hattersley sent an email to employees following an active shooter at Molson Coors' Milwaukee office Wednesday, which left six...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS News

