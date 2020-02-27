Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bad Bunny, Who Performed at the Super Bowl, Does Not Know Who Won the Super Bowl (Video)

Bad Bunny, Who Performed at the Super Bowl, Does Not Know Who Won the Super Bowl (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bad Bunny, Who Performed at the Super Bowl, Does Not Know Who Won the Super Bowl (Video)Bad Bunny may have performed with Shakira at the Super Bowl this year, but don’t let that fact fool you into thinking he knows which team won the game.

The Puerto Rican trap and reggaeton singer admitted how little he knows about the popular American sport during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

“I don’t know anything about football,” said the artist. “I don’t know who won the game, you know?”

*Also Read:* 'Masked Singer': Llama Can't Believe He Beat Lil Wayne - and He Feels 'Horrible' About It

In case Bad Bunny, (birth name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), is reading this, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20.

Host Jimmy Fallon also surprised the musician with a photo of himself as a child looking very unhappy while dressed up in a bunny suit.

“I was so mad. From this picture came my name, Bad Bunny, because I don’t look mad but I know that I was mad. I was trying to smile,” he said. “With a basket full of eggs? No.”

Bad Bunny is considered a pioneer of Latin trap music and is known for songs like “Callaita” and “La Canción.” He rose to popularity via the music sharing platform Soundcloud while working his way through college in Puerto Rico, and was later signed to a record label where he released his first big single “Diles” in 2016. He later went on to collaborate with Cardi B on her number one single “I Like It,” and with other artists including Drake, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin.

Watch the video above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Jimmy Fallon Remembers the Lyrics to 'Sucker' and Nick Jonas Gets Soaked (Video)

Watch BTS Bring It 'ON' During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video)

Janet Jackson, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform 'Runaway' on Toys – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

J Balvin Reacts To Performing With Beyoncé at Coachella, His Super Bowl Halftime Show & More | Throw It Back [Video]J Balvin Reacts To Performing With Beyoncé at Coachella, His Super Bowl Halftime Show & More | Throw It Back

In this episode of 'Throw It Back,' J Balvin looks back at memorable moments in his career, including his 2009 music video for "Ella Me Cautivó," performing with Beyoncé at Coachella, and the 2020..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 04:50Published

FCC received more than 1,300 complaints over Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]FCC received more than 1,300 complaints over Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bad Bunny Honors Murdered Puerto Rican Trans Latina While Performing on 'Fallon'! (Video)

Bad Bunny hit the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (February 27) and delivered an important message! While performing a his song titled...
Just Jared

Tyrann Mathieu is ready for another shot at the Super Bowl title

Tyrann Mathieu is ready for another shot at the Super Bowl titleKansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu joins Nick Wright and Greg Jennings to talk about the aftermath of winning Super Bowl LIV. Mathieu tells Greg that the...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #BadBunny, Who Performed at the Super Bowl, Does Not Know Who Won the Super Bowl (Video) https://t.co/dCD4k73akb https://t.co/Asjq106YTp 3 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Bad Bunny, Who Performed at the Super Bowl, Does Not Know Who Won the Super Bowl (Video)… https://t.co/7ilZhKWeFi 4 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Bad Bunny, Who Performed at the Super Bowl, Does Not Know Who Won the Super Bowl (Video) https://t.co/KJuvrDt5hv 4 hours ago

ANCESTRX

gay bojack theorist was nobody gonna tell me bad bunny performed in the super bowl with shakira ????? 😳😳😳😳 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.