Bad Bunny, Who Performed at the Super Bowl, Does Not Know Who Won the Super Bowl (Video)

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Bad Bunny may have performed with Shakira at the Super Bowl this year, but don’t let that fact fool you into thinking he knows which team won the game.



The Puerto Rican trap and reggaeton singer admitted how little he knows about the popular American sport during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.



“I don’t know anything about football,” said the artist. “I don’t know who won the game, you know?”



*Also Read:* 'Masked Singer': Llama Can't Believe He Beat Lil Wayne - and He Feels 'Horrible' About It



In case Bad Bunny, (birth name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), is reading this, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20.



Host Jimmy Fallon also surprised the musician with a photo of himself as a child looking very unhappy while dressed up in a bunny suit.



“I was so mad. From this picture came my name, Bad Bunny, because I don’t look mad but I know that I was mad. I was trying to smile,” he said. “With a basket full of eggs? No.”



Bad Bunny is considered a pioneer of Latin trap music and is known for songs like “Callaita” and “La Canción.” He rose to popularity via the music sharing platform Soundcloud while working his way through college in Puerto Rico, and was later signed to a record label where he released his first big single “Diles” in 2016. He later went on to collaborate with Cardi B on her number one single “I Like It,” and with other artists including Drake, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin.



Watch the video above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jimmy Fallon Remembers the Lyrics to 'Sucker' and Nick Jonas Gets Soaked (Video)



Watch BTS Bring It 'ON' During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video)



Janet Jackson, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform 'Runaway' on Toys – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah (Video) Bad Bunny may have performed with Shakira at the Super Bowl this year, but don’t let that fact fool you into thinking he knows which team won the game.The Puerto Rican trap and reggaeton singer admitted how little he knows about the popular American sport during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.“I don’t know anything about football,” said the artist. “I don’t know who won the game, you know?”*Also Read:* 'Masked Singer': Llama Can't Believe He Beat Lil Wayne - and He Feels 'Horrible' About ItIn case Bad Bunny, (birth name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), is reading this, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20.Host Jimmy Fallon also surprised the musician with a photo of himself as a child looking very unhappy while dressed up in a bunny suit.“I was so mad. From this picture came my name, Bad Bunny, because I don’t look mad but I know that I was mad. I was trying to smile,” he said. “With a basket full of eggs? No.”Bad Bunny is considered a pioneer of Latin trap music and is known for songs like “Callaita” and “La Canción.” He rose to popularity via the music sharing platform Soundcloud while working his way through college in Puerto Rico, and was later signed to a record label where he released his first big single “Diles” in 2016. He later went on to collaborate with Cardi B on her number one single “I Like It,” and with other artists including Drake, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin.Watch the video above.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Jimmy Fallon Remembers the Lyrics to 'Sucker' and Nick Jonas Gets Soaked (Video)Watch BTS Bring It 'ON' During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video)Janet Jackson, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform 'Runaway' on Toys – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah (Video) 👓 View full article

