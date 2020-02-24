Green Day Postpones Asia Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Rock band Green Day announced Thursday night that they will postpone their upcoming Asian tour, citing travel concerns due to the spread of the



“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” the band said in a statement. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”



The band had planned to tour Asia in March with stops in Singapor, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo. The group did not indicate if other tour dates, set to begin in Moscow in May, would be affected as well.



*Also Read:* The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus - So Far



The decision comes just hours after Korean pop superstars BTS canceled their upcoming string of shows in Seoul, which were to kick off the group’s “Map of the Soul” world tour next month. The tour will now begin April 25 in Santa Clara, California.



The spread of coronavirus has taken a toll on the entertainment industry, with multiple Disney parks, major conferences, concert tours and theatrical releases postponed or canceled as a result. The U.S.



