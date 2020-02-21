Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Catholic Church > Armed Man Dies After Shooting at Catholic Church in California, Authorities Say

Armed Man Dies After Shooting at Catholic Church in California, Authorities Say

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The man entered Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon before Mass, the police said. The authorities do not know if the man was killed by the police, or if he fatally shot himself.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida Church Deacon Attacked During Service [Video]Florida Church Deacon Attacked During Service

A man was arrested after he attacked a Pompano Beach deacon who was in the middle of a service.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:40Published

South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed' [Video]South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed'

The "devil's deed" and a "test of faith" is what the leader of a South Korean religious movement is calling the coronavirus. Lee Man-hee is the self-proclaimed messiah of the church that is at the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man fatally shot at altar of California Catholic church: report

An armed man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon inside a Catholic church in California’s Santa Ana, a report said.
FOXNews.com

Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man Inside California Catholic Church


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fredlbarr

Fred RT @DeaconGregK: Shock: Armed man dies after shooting incident between Sunday Masses at #California California Catholic Church https://t.co… 14 minutes ago

FrWilly

Fr. Willy Raymond Armed man dies after shooting at Catholic church https://t.co/Sew2SDDgRS 19 minutes ago

DeaconGregK

The Deacon's Bench Shock: Armed man dies after shooting incident between Sunday Masses at #California California Catholic Church… https://t.co/MdoClf1Hvn 21 minutes ago

jg1514

jg151✍ RT @marknyt: Armed Man Dies After Shooting at Catholic Church in California, Authorities Say https://t.co/9hLdxRFnNV 24 minutes ago

marknyt

Mark S. Getzfred Armed Man Dies After Shooting at Catholic Church in California, Authorities Say https://t.co/9hLdxRFnNV 2 hours ago

wlabovitz

Bill Labovitz Armed Man Dies After Shooting at Catholic Church in California, Authorities Say https://t.co/tY2aLXHM6e 4 hours ago

OthelinoSilva

SIGO DEVOLTA#TIMBETA Armed Man Dies After Shooting at Catholic Church in California, Authorities Say https://t.co/2ltwnu5SI7 https://t.co/7Ri7RbEmK3 6 hours ago

Al74Ic4E1n0

相撲相模 "Armed Man Dies After Shooting at Catholic Church in California, Authorities Say" by BY NEIL VIGDOR AND MARIEL PADI… https://t.co/TBEkTYKUPq 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.