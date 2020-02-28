Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ohio > Twenty-five year old alligator being kept as pet discovered in Ohio basement

Twenty-five year old alligator being kept as pet discovered in Ohio basement

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The alligator is believed to be about 25 years old. American Alligators are believed to have a lifespan between 30 and 50 years.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Cops Remove 25-Year-Old Alligator From Ohio Home

Cops Remove 25-Year-Old Alligator From Ohio Home 00:34

 Authorities have removed a 25-year-old alligator from an Ohio home.

Recent related news from verified sources

Authorities seize alligator from Ohio basement

GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home. According to a Facebook post from the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.