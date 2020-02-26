Kirkland private school to conduct online classes until end of March amid novel coronavirus concerns

Global  

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
An independent college preparatory school in Kirkland is suspending all in-person classes in favor of online classes amidst concerns of novel coronavirus, despite having no confirmed cases or known contact connected to the campus.
