Biden Wins Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama on Strength of Black Voters

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Joseph R. Biden Jr. had an early advantage across Southern states in his Super Tuesday showdown with Bernie Sanders, who won his home state of Vermont.
News video: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary 01:20

 Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%. Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from...

Democratic 2020 hopefuls march in Selma; Sanders campaigns in California [Video]Democratic 2020 hopefuls march in Selma; Sanders campaigns in California

Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a landmark civil rights march in Alabama, where some worshippers at an African-American church turned..

Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina [Video]Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to stump hard in South Carolina on Friday, aiming to solidify support in the Southern state where a lead among black voters may give his campaign for the..

Black Democrats buoy Biden, protest Bloomberg before Super Tuesday votes

Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a landmark civil rights march in Alabama, where some...
Reuters

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins Alabama primary, projections say

Joe Biden is projected to win the presidential primary in Alabama, adding to early Super Tuesday wins for the former vice president in Virginia and North...
Independent


