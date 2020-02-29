Biden Wins Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama on Strength of Black Voters

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%. Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from...
Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a landmark civil rights march in Alabama, where some worshippers at an African-American church turned..