Biden Wins Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama on Strength of Black Voters

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Democratic 2020 hopefuls march in Selma; Sanders campaigns in California Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a landmark civil rights march in Alabama, where some worshippers at an African-American church turned.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:09Published 2 days ago Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to stump hard in South Carolina on Friday, aiming to solidify support in the Southern state where a lead among black voters may give his campaign for the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:44Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Black Democrats buoy Biden, protest Bloomberg before Super Tuesday votes Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a landmark civil rights march in Alabama, where some...

Reuters 2 days ago



Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins Alabama primary, projections say Joe Biden is projected to win the presidential primary in Alabama, adding to early Super Tuesday wins for the former vice president in Virginia and North...

Independent 2 hours ago





Tweets about this