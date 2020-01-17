Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law

Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A federal court in North Carolina announced that next week, a judge will formally block a state law requiring photo identification to vote.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Denies Uber, Postmates' Request To Stop Gig-Economy Law [Video]Judge Denies Uber, Postmates' Request To Stop Gig-Economy Law

A federal judge rejected a request from Uber and Postmates to halt the California gig-economy law. The law took effect on January 1 and says companies like those two must reclassify their drivers as..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Judge Igor Tuleya fights against judicial indolence in Poland [Video]Judge Igor Tuleya fights against judicial indolence in Poland

Judge Igor Tuleya has faced threats of violence as he fights the government's campaign to control the judicial system.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge blocks ‘extensive and burdensome’ state law on ballot initiatives

A federal judge in South Dakota ruled Thursday that a new law requiring people who circulate ballot petitions to provide the state with their personal…
ABA Journal

Cuccinelli unlawfully appointed to head Citizenship and Immigration Services, judge rules

A federal judge ruled Sunday that one of the Trump administration's top immigration officials, Ken Cuccinelli, was unlawfully appointed to his post because of a...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

dev_guy

Tester Smith Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law https://t.co/QjKpLesjZi 1 hour ago

Brian43910197

Brian Espinal RT @raybae689: Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law https://t.co/lPhibI0A6C https://t.co/xgWS5CvllQ 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law https://t.co/lPhibI0A6C https://t.co/xgWS5CvllQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.