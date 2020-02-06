Colbert Takes Your Mind Off Super Tuesday Stress With a Fun Look at Coronavirus (Video) Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Though most people were obsessed with the



Colbert went through a grab bag of recent news developments related to the spread of the disease, starting with the highly unsettling press conference Donald Trump held with several pharmaceutical industry CEOs. During the presser, Trump asked them what if “you take a solid flu vaccine — you don’t think that would have an impact or much of an impact on corona?”



The answer, for those of you wondering, is obviously no. And for those of you wondering, yes that is who is in charge of the United States at this historical moment.



*Also Read:* Trump Trolls Bloomberg and Warren Over Disappointing Super Tuesday Showing



Anyway, Colbert riffed on that unscientific approach. “A regular flu vaccine won’t work? Ah weird, what about, what about a solid flu vaccine, I’m talking top shelf, admiral class,” Colbert said in his Trump impression voice. “What about a circle dot cootie shot, what about that? How about this, box of Band-Aids, I’m talking really good ones, ‘Frozen 2,’ all-Elsa, throw away Anna’s they don’t work, Ok? Try it? Will you try it?”



Colbert them lamented the pathetic efforts in the U.S. to fight coronavirus, among them how botched testing and data collection efforts have been. “We’re so far behind the other nations it’s embarrassing. We’re like the friend who’s just now saying ‘guys, I just started this show called ‘Game of Thrones,’ I think it’s gonna catch on,” Colbert joked. “I cannot wait, I cannot wait to see who wins that throne game. I bet it’s Ned Stark, I’m on episode 1.”



Colbert then talked about the thing everyone keeps bringing up when talking about fighting the spread of coronavirus: How important it is to wash your hands.



*Also Read:* Coronavirus Fears Lead Google to Cancel Its Biggest Event of the Year



“Experts say you have to scrub for a minimum of 20 seconds, OK. That’s a lot of time,” Colbert said. “That’s time I could be spending with my family. Spreading the coronavirus.”



Watch the clip below:







TONIGHT: Is the Trump administration handling the Coronavirus well? No, so wash your hands. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/TEFb4sdxo0



— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 4, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Riot Games' Esports Championships in China, Korea Suspended Over Coronavirus Concerns



Comcast CEO Says Coronavirus Scare Could 'Accelerate' Growth of Digital Viewing at Home



Roy Wood Jr Exposes Trevor Noah to Coronavirus on 'The Daily Show' (Video) Though most people were obsessed with the primary election results on Super Tuesday, Stephen Colbert took a moment during his opening monologue on “The Late Show” to talk about a much less stressful and amusing topic: Coronavirus.Colbert went through a grab bag of recent news developments related to the spread of the disease, starting with the highly unsettling press conference Donald Trump held with several pharmaceutical industry CEOs. During the presser, Trump asked them what if “you take a solid flu vaccine — you don’t think that would have an impact or much of an impact on corona?”The answer, for those of you wondering, is obviously no. And for those of you wondering, yes that is who is in charge of the United States at this historical moment.*Also Read:* Trump Trolls Bloomberg and Warren Over Disappointing Super Tuesday ShowingAnyway, Colbert riffed on that unscientific approach. “A regular flu vaccine won’t work? Ah weird, what about, what about a solid flu vaccine, I’m talking top shelf, admiral class,” Colbert said in his Trump impression voice. “What about a circle dot cootie shot, what about that? How about this, box of Band-Aids, I’m talking really good ones, ‘Frozen 2,’ all-Elsa, throw away Anna’s they don’t work, Ok? Try it? Will you try it?”Colbert them lamented the pathetic efforts in the U.S. to fight coronavirus, among them how botched testing and data collection efforts have been. “We’re so far behind the other nations it’s embarrassing. We’re like the friend who’s just now saying ‘guys, I just started this show called ‘Game of Thrones,’ I think it’s gonna catch on,” Colbert joked. “I cannot wait, I cannot wait to see who wins that throne game. I bet it’s Ned Stark, I’m on episode 1.”Colbert then talked about the thing everyone keeps bringing up when talking about fighting the spread of coronavirus: How important it is to wash your hands.*Also Read:* Coronavirus Fears Lead Google to Cancel Its Biggest Event of the Year“Experts say you have to scrub for a minimum of 20 seconds, OK. That’s a lot of time,” Colbert said. “That’s time I could be spending with my family. Spreading the coronavirus.”Watch the clip below:TONIGHT: Is the Trump administration handling the Coronavirus well? No, so wash your hands. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/TEFb4sdxo0— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 4, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Riot Games' Esports Championships in China, Korea Suspended Over Coronavirus ConcernsComcast CEO Says Coronavirus Scare Could 'Accelerate' Growth of Digital Viewing at HomeRoy Wood Jr Exposes Trevor Noah to Coronavirus on 'The Daily Show' (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: The Street - Published What to Watch Wednesday: Coronavirus Cases, Super Tuesday and Robinhood 02:15 Here's what investors need to know about the number of coronavirus cases worldwide, the results from Super Tuesday and Robinhood's outages over the past two days. You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published on February 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Colbert Is, Uh, Not Very Confident in Trump’s Ability to Handle a Coronavirus Epidemic (Video) Like a lot of you, Stephen Colbert was preoccupied with the looming threat of a coronavirus outbreak and during his monologue on Wednesday’s “The Late...

The Wrap 1 week ago





Tweets about this One News Page Colbert Takes Your Mind Off Super Tuesday Stress With a Fun Look at Coronavirus (Video): https://t.co/pC38RpBsuB 2 hours ago ω๏๏∂y Colbert Takes Your Mind Off Super Tuesday Stress With a Fun Look at #Coronavirus (Video) https://t.co/V81mZPR9ef https://t.co/BiAHya5rZP 5 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Colbert Takes Your Mind Off Super Tuesday Stress With a Fun Look at Coronavirus (Video)… https://t.co/L3ZPeHKcqW 5 hours ago TheWrap Colbert Takes Your Mind Off Super Tuesday Stress With a Fun Look at Coronavirus (Video) https://t.co/U5ehiGR3if 5 hours ago