Coronavirus Updates: California Declares State of Emergency

NYTimes.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Along with its first death, California recorded 54 cases, the most in the U.S. Now, the state faces a new challenge: a cruise ship off San Francisco with 21 sick passengers on board.
 California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases. Soraya Ali reports.

Coronavirus latest: California declares state of emergency

California has reported its first death from COVID-19 and declared a state of emergency, while figures show more than 3,000 have died in China since the outbreak...
Deutsche Welle

Virus update: China deaths top 3,000; California declares emergency

Deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 3,000 in China, although the first country hit by the disease also announced progress on discharging people after...
Bangkok Post


