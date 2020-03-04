Global  

Watch Daniel Craig Beat the Crap Out of the ‘SNL’ Cast (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Watch Daniel Craig Beat the Crap Out of the ‘SNL’ Cast (Video)Daniel Craig is hosting “SNL” this weekend, which was supposed to coincide with the spring release of his next James Bond, “No Time to Die.” But that movie is getting pushed back until November over fears of the spreading Coronavirus, and Craig is using that extra time to prep by trying out his spy moves on the NBC show’s cast.

Watch the video above. This is Craig’s second time hosting “SNL.”

Earlier Wednesday, MGM and Universal shifted the release date for “No Time To Die” from April 10 to Nov. 25, 2020 in the U.S., due to coronavirus concerns. The 25th Bond film will also shift its release date abroad, including first premiering in the U.K. on Nov. 12. Worldwide release dates will follow.

*Also Read:* 'No Time to Die' Release Delayed to November Due to Coronavirus Concerns

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson told TheWrap that the studio and producers are considering the global market place when it comes to releasing “No Time To Die,” and when it comes to the Bond franchise internationally, which last released a film five years ago with 2015’s “Spectre,” it was clear that the fears over coronavirus would prevent the film from having the greatest chance of success.

“No Time To Die” is star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007. It’s directed by American Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Billy Magnussen, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch and Ben Whishaw.

