Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Steve Bullock (American politician) > Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source

Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Steve Bullock, the Democratic governor of Montana and a former 2020 presidential candidate, is seriously considering a U.S. Senate run, a decision that would give Democrats another competitive race in their bid to reclaim the chamber this November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Steve Bullock Is Poised to Run for Senate in Montana, Officials Say

After months of insisting he would not challenge the Republican incumbent, Mr. Bullock, the governor and ex-Democratic presidential candidate, has until Monday...
NYTimes.com

Democratic Gov. Bullock of Montana said to eye Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Steve Bullock, the Montana governor who has insisted he won’t run for the Senate, is poised to do just that, according to a person...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

quagmire888

Zebco 202 Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source https://t.co/EjeT0a54Of 10 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source https://t.co/R2ZGEYj6tl https://t.co/QoD1QMWaMd 12 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes -source https://t.co/cuXaVYesnR 23 minutes ago

StridentConserv

StridentConservative Looks like things are getting interesting in Montana. Montana's Democratic governor plans last-minute run for Sen… https://t.co/1IoIGJnjuK 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.