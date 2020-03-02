Global  

Kansas City’s Mayor Was Turned Away When He Tried to Vote

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
“If the mayor can get turned away, think about everyone else,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. Officials say the mishap was the result of user error by a poll worker.
