Broadway shuts down over ongoing coronavirus concerns

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
New York's governor ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors in the face of ongoing coronavirus concerns, plunging into darkness one of the city's most popular tourist attractions and causing turmoil in the run-up to the Tony Awards. (March 12)
 
Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large Gatherings

Due to a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, the bright lights of Broadway are going dark.The Broadway League announced all shows were suspended through April 12. CBS2's Ali Bauman..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published

Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life

The coronavirus is causing massive closures and delays across the U.S. - from March Madness to Major League Baseball to Broadway shows - seemingly upending life overnight. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published


Broadway shuts its doors amid coronavirus concerns

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors on Thursday amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. 
FOXNews.com

Broadway shuts its doors over ongoing coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's governor ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors in the face of ongoing coronavirus concerns, plunging into darkness one...
SeattlePI.com


URBANTIAN

Broadway shuts down temporarily over COVID-19 - CBC News https://t.co/1qM1QrZTvu 17 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

Broadway shuts down temporarily over COVID-19 - CBC News https://t.co/nUFmGJ9Q8X 1 hour ago

nean

Broadway shuts down over ongoing coronavirus concerns - YouTube https://t.co/tiSorNdZtq 2 hours ago

URBANTIAN

Broadway shuts down temporarily over COVID-19 - CBC News https://t.co/zjmZRhV0wN 2 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Broadway shuts down over ongoing coronavirus concerns https://t.co/IrPJqXWbwa https://t.co/6Whgoo5Nvs 2 hours ago

HiJCP

Cuomo Shuts Down Broadway Over Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/j0Bg9KOnXw via @thedailybeast 3 hours ago

EugeneVDebs3

Cuomo Shuts Down Broadway Over Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/j0Bg9KOnXw via @thedailybeast 3 hours ago

bluwndzdancing

Cuomo Shuts Down Broadway Over Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/Wg4fA65iLy via @thedailybeast #coronavirus 3 hours ago

