Trump Administration Moves to Speed Coronavirus Testing

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration are funding private companies that are rushing faster tests to the market.
News video: This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

 Friday's emergency declaration releases funding for measures like drive-through test clinics and allows FEMA to step in with aid.

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to..

Both the Department of Health and Human Services and FDA announced new efforts to boost coronavirus test availability.

NSW expert behind Trump coronavirus response backs work-from-home call

The NSW epidemiologist whose work inspired the Trump administration's coronavirus response has backed calls for more Australians to work from home.
Coronavirus deal in question between Trump, Democrats

Democrats have yet to resolve several issues with President Donald Trump's administration on a coronavirus aid package that would provide free testing and paid...
