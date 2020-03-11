How Did Biden and Sanders Do in the Debate? Experts Weigh In

Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders, he finally gets the debate terms he wanted — and an opportunity to convince Democrats the race is...
Sen. Bernie Sanders: "While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability." Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will debate former Vice President Joe Biden one-on-one..
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an..