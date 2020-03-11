Global  

U.S. Census Bureau suspends 2020 census field operations for two weeks

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending all 2020 census field operations for two weeks starting on Wednesday until April 1, Steven Dillingham, the bureau's director, said in a statement.
