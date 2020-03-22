Global  

Coronavirus updates: Cases in Santa Clara County hit 263

SFGate Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The greater San Francisco Bay Area endured its first weekend under a stay-at-home orders issued by both local and state government as the number of cases continued to climb. The number of cases in Alameda County rose to 71, Monterey to 7, San Francisco 84, San Mateo 110, Santa Clara 263, Santa Cruz 15, Solano 15 and Sonoma 23.

News video: San Jose Police Step Up Enforcement of Stay-at-Home Orders

San Jose Police Step Up Enforcement of Stay-at-Home Orders 02:53

 The San Jose police chief on Friday announced officers will begin enforcing Santa Clara County’s health department order on sheltering at home and shutdown of non-essential businesses to stop the coronavirus spread. Len Ramirez reports. (3-20-20)

