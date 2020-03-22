Rand Paul becomes first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

U.S. Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he has COVID-19, as the number of U.S. cases of the respiratory disease grows. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus 00:33 Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the tweet said. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.... You Might Like

Tweets about this