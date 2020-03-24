Trump wants the U.S. "opened up" by Easter Sunday, even as coronavirus cases rise
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () President Trump wants the country back to work by Easter Sunday, but experts say that would risk a health catastrophe and put more harm to the economy. Paula Reid has the latest.
Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy. He announced plans to do so by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases. Trump has downplayed the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. “I would love to have the country opened...