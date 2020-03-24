Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump wants the U.S. "opened up" by Easter Sunday, even as coronavirus cases rise

Trump wants the U.S. "opened up" by Easter Sunday, even as coronavirus cases rise

CBS News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
President Trump wants the country back to work by Easter Sunday, but experts say that would risk a health catastrophe and put more harm to the economy. Paula Reid has the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Says To Reopen The United States By Easter

Trump Says To Reopen The United States By Easter 00:34

 Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy. He announced plans to do so by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases. Trump has downplayed the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. “I would love to have the country opened...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.