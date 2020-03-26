Drew Brees donates $5 million to coronavirus relief

The effort by the New Orleans Saints quarterback and his wife is one of the biggest celebrity contributions so far during the deadly pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this beyonce’s child🖤 RT @neworleanstl: Drew Brees and his wife donates 5 million dollars to the state of Louisiana. They will help prepare and deliver over 10,0… 23 seconds ago Wendy Drew Brees, wife to donate $5M to Louisiana for meals amid surge in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/lRfQwgHf80 1 minute ago Duke RT @julieblue917: Drew Brees, wife to donate $5M to Louisiana for meals amid surge in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/03wz5D8jJJ #FoxNews 3 minutes ago ❤🇺🇸Jules🇺🇸❤ Drew Brees, wife to donate $5M to Louisiana for meals amid surge in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/03wz5D8jJJ #FoxNews 3 minutes ago John RT @Michele_Tafoya: Incredible: ⁦⁦@drewbrees⁩ , wife to donate $5M to Louisiana for meals amid surge in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/vwuYx… 3 minutes ago the cult of Kicking 🅱️urden, non-PhD/Russian bot Drew Brees, wife to donate $5M to Louisiana for meals amid surge in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/tyGzcWs7de 4 minutes ago Penny ✌🏽👊🏼💪🏾 RT @hypervocal: Drew Brees donates $5 million to Louisiana coronavirus relief - ProFootballTalk https://t.co/egmOhY426L https://t.co/lMYQFL… 5 minutes ago Mares RT @BonnieGranny: Drew Brees, wife to donate $5M to Louisiana for meals amid surge in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/gH0JHlDZ0Y 7 minutes ago