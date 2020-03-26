Global  

Without A Statewide Stay-At-Home Mandate, Florida Braces For COVID-19 Wave

NPR Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Epidemiologists are seeing warning signs that Florida may soon see a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing to issue a statewide order for residents to stay at home.
News video: South Florida lawmakers ask Gov. Ron DeSantis for statewide shutdown

South Florida lawmakers ask Gov. Ron DeSantis for statewide shutdown 02:44

 Passionate calls are growing from local lawmakers who want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

